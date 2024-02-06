FLEETWOOD MAC Legend STEVIE NICKS Announces 12 New Dates For 2024 US Headline Tour

Fleetwood Mac legend, Stevie Nicks, has added a new batch of dates to the itinerary for her US headline tour.

Says Stevie: "It’s a new year… Let’s keep this thing going! I’ve added 12 more shows to my 2024 tour. I can’t wait to see you all soon."

New Stevie Nicks tour dates are listed below. Find ticket links here.

May

7 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

10 - Thackerville, OK - WinStar World Casino & Resort

14 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

18 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

21 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Resort & Casino - Yaamava’ Theater

27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

30 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

June

4 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

9 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino

12 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

15 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

18 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena