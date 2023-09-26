FLEETWOOD MAC Legend STEVIE NICKS Announces March 2024 US Headline Dates

"Let’s keep this party going in 2024!," says Fleetwood Mac legend, Stevie Nicks, announcing a new string of US headline shows in February/March 2024.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale this Friday, September 29, at 10 AM, local time, at stevienicksofficial.com. The new dates are listed below, and you can find Stevie's complete tour itinerary here.

Dates:

February

10 - Mark G Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJ

14 - UBS Arena - Belmont Park, NY

21 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC

24 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL

28 - Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA

March

3 - CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE

6 - Simmons Bank Arena - North Little Rock, AR

9 - AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX (with Billy Joel)

