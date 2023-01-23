FLEETWOOD MAC Legend STEVIE NICKS Announces New 2023 North American Tour Dates
January 23, 2023, an hour ago
Following her highly successful 2022 shows, legendary Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer, Stevie Nicks, has extended her touring run into 2023 with fourteen performances across North America.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour starts Wednesday, March 15 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA, making stops in Las Vegas, San Francisco, New Orleans, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up on Tuesday, June 27 in Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center.
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, January 27 at 10 AM on livenation.com
Tour dates:
March
15 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
18 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
23 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
26 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
April
2 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
5 - Birmingham, AL - The Legacy Arena at BJCC
12 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
16 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
25 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
June
20 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
23 - Chicago, IL - United Center
27 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center