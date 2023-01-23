FLEETWOOD MAC Legend STEVIE NICKS Announces New 2023 North American Tour Dates

Following her highly successful 2022 shows, legendary Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer, Stevie Nicks, has extended her touring run into 2023 with fourteen performances across North America.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour starts Wednesday, March 15 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA, making stops in Las Vegas, San Francisco, New Orleans, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up on Tuesday, June 27 in Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, January 27 at 10 AM on livenation.com

Tour dates:

March

15 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

18 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

23 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

26 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

April

2 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

5 - Birmingham, AL - The Legacy Arena at BJCC

12 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

16 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

25 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

June

20 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

23 - Chicago, IL - United Center

27 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center