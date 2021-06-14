FLESHCRAWL Frontman SVEN GROß Loses Battle With Cancer, Passes At Age 45

Word came down over the weekend that Sven Groß, the frontman for German death metallers Fleshcrawl, lost his year-long battle with cancer on June 11th. He was 45 years old and had fronted the band since 1997.

Drummer Bastian Herzog shared the following tribute to Groß.

"Svenson,

It is hard to find the right words in situations like this one. Probably even impossible. For me personally this really is a hard thing to get over. We knew each other for more than 25 years.

Haven't been many days during this period where we did not spend time together talking, writing, discussing, partying, drinking, BBQ-ing, making plans, playing shows, rehearsing, travelling, waiting in countless backstages or whatever. You're gonna leave a big gap right here in my heart which cannot be filled anymore.

Thank you for having been a real friend, one of the most precious human beings this planet had to offer and of course a really awesome and iconic frontman, bandmate and hell of a vocalist of FC. I truly enjoyed each and every second watching you go berserk on stage as a real warrior of death while I was beating the shit out of all those drumkits behind you! Thank you for the great ride!

You always lived life to the max, keep on doing it whereever you are now. We'll rock on again together on the other side - someday. And I'll make sure to bring some Wasseralfinger.

My deepest condolences go out to Sven's wife Dany and both of their families."

Basti

Svenson was a member of Fleshcrawl from 1997 until his passing, recording six album with the band. His final album with Fleshcrawl, Into The Catacombs Of Flesh, was released in November 2019.

BraveWords sends our condolences to Svenson's family and friends in this difficult time.