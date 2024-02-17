FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise 2024 Pool Deck Set Streaming

The 2024 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal festival sailed January 29 to February 2 from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and back, on board the luxury passenger vessel Freedom Of The Seas.

Fan-filmed video of Fleshgod Apocalyspe's entire pool deck set, courtesy of The Silverdude, can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Fury"

"Sugar"

"Minotaur (The Wrath of Poseidon)"

"No"

"Monnalisa"

"The Fool"

"Epilogue"

"The Violation"

Canuck hyper-blasters Kataklysm released their fifteenth full-length studio album, Goliath, on August 11th, 2023. After conquering the stages of international festivals this summer with their outstanding and captivating live show, Kataklysm are now pleased to announce their return to Europe next year with more extensive touring, bringing their latest masterpiece Goliath to the masses. Today, the band have announced the dates of their Europe vs Goliath tour that will see the four-piece hitting the road in spring 2024.

The lineup will be completed by Italian symphonic death metal virtuosos Fleshgod Apocalyspe, and German slam death metal group, Stillbirth.

Tour dates are as follows:

February:

15 - Ljubljna, Slovenia – Kino Siska

16 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

17 - Geiselwind, Germany - MusicHall

18 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Cafe

19 - Budapest, Hungary – Barba Negra

21 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

22 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

23 - Hamburg, Germany - Kronensaal

24 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

25 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa

27 - Berlin, Germany - Orwo Haus

28 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

29 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum

March

1 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

2 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z 7