FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Share "Fury" Drum Playthrough Video

Italian orchestral death metal masters Fleshgod Apocalypse have shared a drum playthrough video of Eugene Ryabchenko performning their song "Fury". Check it out below.

"Fury" is opening track from the band's latest album, Veleno.

Fleshgod Apocalypse and virtuosic extreme metallers Obscura, are proud to announce they are co-headlining their North American Tour 2022. The 26-date trek will kick off on February 18 in San Francisco with performances in Denver, Toronto, and New York before concluding in Los Angeles on March 16. Joining the package as openers are Finnish melodic death metal quartet Wolfheart, and blackened death metal veterans Thulcandra.

Fleshgod Apocalypse's Francesco Paoli comments, "Dear friends of the United States and Canada, we are more than stoked to announce our return to your shores in February/March 2023, after four long years of absence. As you can imagine, this unending and frustrating period of cloister generated nothing else than an unquantifiable desire to blast your faces off! Besides, we feel rejuvenated after this forced rest so, be ready for some fast and furious fugues we haven't performed live for a long time. Obviously, a comeback worthy of its name has to be done with style. In fact, we're teaming up with incredible bands, such as German tech-death masters Obscura, our long-time Finnish friends Wolfheart and Thulcandra. Insane tour package, insane nights, insane crowds, insane everything. Get your tickets before they're gone!" 🤘🏻

Obscura's Steffen Kummerer - who will be pulling double duty on this tour with Thulcandra - comments, "In February and March, we embark on a nationwide tour in North America, covering both Canada and the United States. The excellent lineup features Italy’s finest Fleshgod Apocalypse co-headlining with Obscura, and special guests Wolfheart and Thulcandra. Pick up your tickets and don’t miss the tour of the year!“

Tuomas Saukkonen of Wolfheart says: "We are absolutely thrilled about the fact that Wolfheart is finally coming back to North America and the company could not be better supporting the mighty Fleshgod Apocalypse and Obscura with our labelmates Thulcandra. Counting the days already to be on the road with this diamond package."

Tickets for the tour are on sale here.

Tour dates:

February

18 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

19 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

20 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

21 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

22 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

23 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

24 - Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove

25 - Minneapolis, MN - The Underground

26 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

27 - Detroit, MI - Small's

28 - Toronto, ON - Axis

March

1 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

2 - Montreal, QC - Studio TD

3 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

4 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

5 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

6 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

7 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

8 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

10 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

11 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live<

12 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

13 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

14 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

15 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent