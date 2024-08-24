FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Share Opera Official Full Album Stream

Italian symphonic death metal maestros, Fleshgod Apocalypse, have returned with their sixth studio album, Opera. They have shared an official full album stream via YouTube; check it out below.

Available for stream and purchase now from Nuclear Blast Records, the baroque operatic band’s new record is a ferocious collection of intense, volatile tracks directly inspired by frontman Francesco Paoli’s 2021 near fatal mountain climbing accident.

Mixed and mastered by Grammy-nominated producer Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Epica, Arch Enemy), Opera definitely marks another step forward for the band, incorporating new suggestions into that unique blend that Fleshgod Apocalypse are renowned for: sheer violence, majestic orchestrations and soaring melodies. Such an ambitious musical endeavor called for an equally impressive artwork, a team effort between two arising Italian talents (artist extraordinaire Felicita Fiorini and visionary photographer Francesco Esposito), following the path traced by baroque painters like Caravaggio and Artemisia Gentileschi.

The cover art portrays Veronica as Music, a superior entity that defeats the social and artistic decay of modern age.

With this new record, Fleshgod Apocalypse are setting the bar even higher than before, pioneering what looks like a completely new sub-genre that might be called “Opera Metal”: an unprecedented mix of extreme music and theatrical elements.

“The best stories always come from pain, it's a bitter truth yet undeniable.” Francesco P. states. “We managed to turn one of the worst things in life into a work of art, that embodies our personal and artistic growth and takes the listeners on a rollercoaster of emotions, where they can experience what I've been through hand in hand with me. It's a waking nightmare but that's how life is sometimes, just scary.”

Francesco P. continues: “In my visionary representation of this journey, that begins with my near death experience and culminates in a much desired physical and psychological rebirth, I wanted to frame every single step of my calvary, as if they were acts of an "Opera Lirica", with dialogues or even confessions to imaginary characters, who have been constant presences throughout my whole (mis)adventure.

"This album tosses you in a vortex of discomfort and uncontrollable feelings, where you can experience pain, fear, desperation, anger, frustration, but also resolve, courage, hope and a profound desire for redemption. I strongly believe that this album is a solid manifest of resilience, and I hope that my story will inspire people who got “lost” for whatever reason. We can’t wait for you to hear the full album and play it live at the four corners of the world. We’re planning to take everyone to “Opera” with a massive new show, so get ready!”

Order Opera here.

Opera tracklisting:

"Ode to Art (De’ Sepolcri)"

"I Can Never Die"

"Pendulum"

"Bloodclock"

"At War With My Soul"

"Morphine Waltz"

"Matricide 8.21"

"Per Aspera Ad Astra"

"Till Death Do Us Part"

"Opera"

"I Can Never Die" video:

"Bloodclock" video:

"Pendulum" video:

(Photo - Francesco Esposito)