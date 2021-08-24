FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Singer Suffers Severe Injuries While Rock Climbing

Italian symphonic death metal band Fleshgod Apocalypse has issued the following statement:

"Last Saturday, August 21st, our singer Francesco Paoli suffered severe injuries while rock climbing the Gran Sasso mountains in Abruzzo, Italy. Despite suffering several fractures, Francesco is currently stable at a local hospital while receiving treatment for his injuries.

In light of this, Fleshgod Apocalypse is forced to cancel their Cremona, Italy show at Road To Luppolo scheduled this Sunday the 29th. More details will be shared as soon as we have more info available."

Road To Luppolo festival organizers have issued their own press release:

"Dear Luppolians, we have a double news for you: the first is that unfortunately Fleshgod Apocalypse won't be able to be there due to a bad fall during a hike by frontman Francesco Paoli who is not in such a condition that we can face a show, at least for the next few weeks. We're very sorry but we understand the situation and wish Francesco a quick and optimal recovery.

We haven't lost a second to be able to offer you a show that honors such as the Fleshgod Apocalypse, and thanks to our collaboration with Bagana we can officially announce the presence of Genus Ordinis Dei.

Recently sold out at the Legend Club of Milan, with three studio records active and impressive credibility on the live front, Genus Ordinis Dei will literally set the dust on the evening of Sunday, August 29. Following as planned, the Nervosa concert and closing Jinjer.

