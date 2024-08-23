FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Unveil "Morphine Waltz" Music Video; Opera Album Out Now

Italian symphonic death metal maestros, Fleshgod Apocalypse, have returned with their sixth studio album, Opera.

Available for stream and purchase now from Nuclear Blast Records, the baroque operatic band’s new record is a ferocious collection of intense, volatile tracks directly inspired by frontman Francesco Paoli’s 2021 near fatal mountain climbing accident.

Today, Fleshgod Apocalypse unveils the turbulent video for the opus "Morphine Waltz"; a turbulent glimpse at the band’s raging stage show.

Commenting on the track Paoli says: "'Morphine Waltz’, THE visionary song par excellence, has a much deeper meaning, which goes beyond its lysergic atmosphere. It’s actually a true anthem to science, which once again has proved itself to be the only reality that counts. But this track is also a perfect demonstration that our new line-up is on a whole new level, showcasing Veronica’s amazing versatility besides Eugene’s and Fabio’s insane technical skills. After a few cinematic music videos, we wanted to pay tribute to another essential, if not the most important, dimension for the band: the stage. Delivering intense and truly theatrical live performances allows us to create a direct, unbreakable bond with our fans. And our upcoming North American tour will be our most theatrical ever. Folks, today is the day! Let's not waste any more time with words and let the music speak for itself. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the ‘Opera’!”

Mixed and mastered by Grammy-nominated producer Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Epica, Arch Enemy), Opera definitely marks another step forward for the band, incorporating new suggestions into that unique blend that Fleshgod Apocalypse are renowned for: sheer violence, majestic orchestrations and soaring melodies. Such an ambitious musical endeavor called for an equally impressive artwork, a team effort between two arising Italian talents (artist extraordinaire Felicita Fiorini and visionary photographer Francesco Esposito), following the path traced by baroque painters like Caravaggio and Artemisia Gentileschi.

The cover art portrays Veronica as Music, a superior entity that defeats the social and artistic decay of modern age.

With this new record, Fleshgod Apocalypse are setting the bar even higher than before, pioneering what looks like a completely new sub-genre that might be called “Opera Metal”: an unprecedented mix of extreme music and theatrical elements.

“The best stories always come from pain, it's a bitter truth yet undeniable.” Francesco P. states. “We managed to turn one of the worst things in life into a work of art, that embodies our personal and artistic growth and takes the listeners on a rollercoaster of emotions, where they can experience what I've been through hand in hand with me. It's a waking nightmare but that's how life is sometimes, just scary.”

Francesco P. continues: “In my visionary representation of this journey, that begins with my near death experience and culminates in a much desired physical and psychological rebirth, I wanted to frame every single step of my calvary, as if they were acts of an "Opera Lirica", with dialogues or even confessions to imaginary characters, who have been constant presences throughout my whole (mis)adventure.

"This album tosses you in a vortex of discomfort and uncontrollable feelings, where you can experience pain, fear, desperation, anger, frustration, but also resolve, courage, hope and a profound desire for redemption. I strongly believe that this album is a solid manifest of resilience, and I hope that my story will inspire people who got “lost” for whatever reason. We can’t wait for you to hear the full album and play it live at the four corners of the world. We’re planning to take everyone to “Opera” with a massive new show, so get ready!”

Order Opera here.

Opera tracklisting:

"Ode to Art (De’ Sepolcri)"

"I Can Never Die"

"Pendulum"

"Bloodclock"

"At War With My Soul"

"Morphine Waltz"

"Matricide 8.21"

"Per Aspera Ad Astra"

"Till Death Do Us Part"

"Opera"

"I Can Never Die" video:

"Bloodclock" video:

"Pendulum" video:

Fleshgod Apocalypse will return to North America in support of the new release for a co-headline tour with Shadow Of Intent, and support acts Ingested, The Zenith Passage and Disembodied Tyrant. Purchase tickets here.

Tour dates:

September

14 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

15 - Chicago, IL - Metro

16 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

18 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew’s Hall

19 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

20 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

21 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

22 - Worcester, MA - New England Metal and Hardcore Festival

23 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

25 - Reading, PA - Reverb

26 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

27 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

28 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

29 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

October

1 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

2 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

3 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

4 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

5 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

6 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

8 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

9 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

10 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

11 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

12 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

15 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

(Photo - Francesco Esposito)