FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE - Veleno Across Europe 2022 / 2023 Tour Dates With OMNIUM GATHERUM Confirmed

Orchestral death metal virtuosos Fleshgod Apocalypse prepare to infect stages across the continent as their Veleno Across Europe Tour 2022 kicks off in less than two weeks.

This tour is the first opportunity the Italy based band have had to take their latest album, 2019’s Veleno, directly to their fans. The extensive tour starts in Sion, Switzerland, on October 14th and will stop in 28 cities all over Europe.

Fleshgod Apocalypse will be supported by Omnium Gatherum with changing supports throughout the tour.

The band comments on the upcoming tour: "After an unending wait that lasted three years and facing an insane amount of adversities, we are finally ready to jump on a bus and go on tour!

Thanks to our management, booker, promoters and all the people involved in this ‘cause, trust me, they did magic for letting us go back on stage! Also, a million thanks to you all, waiting with a ticket in your hands for two years, and to all those who will come to the shows and support us every night!

This is gonna be a crazy run, with lots of surprises and a killer set, so get your tickets before it’s too late, since they are going fast! See you there!"



Tickets for all show dates are now available. Dates are as follows:



October

14 - Sion, Switzerland – Le Port Franc

15 - Schaffhausen, Switzerland – Kammgarn

16 - Leipzig, Germany – Hellraiser

17 - Vienna, Austria – Szene

18 - Munich, Germany – Backstage

19 - Kosice, Slovakia – Colloseum

20 - Budapest, Hungary – A38

21 - Sofia, Bulgaria – Mixtape 5

22 - Bucharest, Romania – Quantic Club

23 - Napoca, Romania – Form Space

24 - Praha, Czech Republic – Futurum

26 - Poznan, Poland – U Bazyala

27 - Warsaw, Poland – Proxima

28 - Vilnius, Lithuania – Vakaris

29 - Riga, Latvia – Melna Piektdiena

30 - Helsinki, Finland - Ääniwalli

November

1 - Stockholm, Sweden – Slaktkyrkan

2 - Oslo, Norway – Roverstaden

3 - Goteburg, Sweden – Valand

4 - Aalborg, Denmark – Metal Fest

5 - Siegburg, Germany – Kubana

6 - Brugge, Belgum – Entrepot

8 - Hamburg, Germany – Logo

9 - Weinheim, Germany- Café Central

10 - Berlin, Germany – Hole

11 - Essen, Germany – Turock

12 - Nijmegen, Netherlands – Doornroosje

13 - Leiden, Netherlands – Gebr Nobel

January

13 - Leeurwarden, Netherlands – Neushoorn

14 - Antwerpen, Belgium – Zappa

15 - London, UK – Underworld

16 - London, UK – Underworld

17 - Paris, France – Trabendo

18 - Lyon, France – Ninkasi Gerland

20 - Milano, Italy – Slaughter Club

21 - Limoges, France – CCM John Lennon

22 - Bilbao, Spain – Zorrotzako

24 - Porto, Portugal – Hard Club

25 - Lisboa, Portugal – RCA Club

26 - Madrid, Spain – Sala Mon

27 - Barcelona, Spain – Sala Bóveda

28 - Toulouse, France - Metronum