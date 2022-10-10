FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE - Veleno Across Europe 2022 / 2023 Tour Dates With OMNIUM GATHERUM Confirmed

Orchestral death metal virtuosos Fleshgod Apocalypse  prepare to infect stages across the continent as their Veleno Across Europe Tour 2022 kicks off in less than two weeks.

This tour is the first opportunity the Italy based band have had to take their latest album, 2019’s Veleno, directly to their fans. The extensive tour starts in Sion, Switzerland, on October 14th and will stop in 28 cities all over Europe.

Fleshgod Apocalypse will be supported by Omnium Gatherum with changing supports throughout the tour.

The band comments on the upcoming tour: "After an unending wait that lasted three years and facing an insane amount of adversities, we are finally ready to jump on a bus and go on tour!

Thanks to our management, booker, promoters and all the people involved in this ‘cause, trust me, they did magic for letting us go back on stage! Also, a million thanks to you all, waiting with a ticket in your hands for two years, and to all those who will come to the shows and support us every night!

This is gonna be a crazy run, with lots of surprises and a killer set, so get your tickets before it’s too late, since they are going fast! See you there!"
 
Tickets for all show dates are now available. Dates are as follows:
 
October
14 - Sion, Switzerland – Le Port Franc 
15 - Schaffhausen, Switzerland – Kammgarn 
16 - Leipzig, Germany – Hellraiser 
17 - Vienna, Austria – Szene
18 - Munich, Germany – Backstage 
19 - Kosice, Slovakia – Colloseum 
20 - Budapest, Hungary – A38 
21 - Sofia, Bulgaria – Mixtape 5 
22 - Bucharest, Romania – Quantic Club 
23 - Napoca, Romania – Form Space 
24 - Praha, Czech Republic – Futurum 
26 - Poznan, Poland – U Bazyala 
27 - Warsaw, Poland – Proxima 
28 - Vilnius, Lithuania – Vakaris 
29 - Riga, Latvia – Melna Piektdiena 
30 - Helsinki, Finland - Ääniwalli 

November
1 - Stockholm, Sweden – Slaktkyrkan 
2 - Oslo, Norway – Roverstaden 
3 - Goteburg, Sweden – Valand 
4 - Aalborg, Denmark – Metal Fest 
5 - Siegburg, Germany – Kubana 
6 - Brugge, Belgum – Entrepot 
8 - Hamburg, Germany – Logo
9 - Weinheim, Germany- Café Central 
10 - Berlin, Germany – Hole 
11 - Essen, Germany – Turock 
12 - Nijmegen, Netherlands – Doornroosje 
13 - Leiden, Netherlands – Gebr Nobel 

January
13 - Leeurwarden, Netherlands – Neushoorn 
14 - Antwerpen, Belgium – Zappa 
15 - London, UK – Underworld 
16 - London, UK – Underworld 
17 - Paris, France – Trabendo 
18 - Lyon, France – Ninkasi Gerland 
20 - Milano, Italy – Slaughter Club 
21 - Limoges, France – CCM John Lennon 
22 - Bilbao, Spain – Zorrotzako 
24 - Porto, Portugal – Hard Club 
25 - Lisboa, Portugal – RCA Club 
26 - Madrid, Spain – Sala Mon 
27 - Barcelona, Spain – Sala Bóveda 
28 - Toulouse, France - Metronum 

 

 



