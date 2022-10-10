FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE - Veleno Across Europe 2022 / 2023 Tour Dates With OMNIUM GATHERUM Confirmed
Orchestral death metal virtuosos Fleshgod Apocalypse prepare to infect stages across the continent as their Veleno Across Europe Tour 2022 kicks off in less than two weeks.
This tour is the first opportunity the Italy based band have had to take their latest album, 2019’s Veleno, directly to their fans. The extensive tour starts in Sion, Switzerland, on October 14th and will stop in 28 cities all over Europe.
Fleshgod Apocalypse will be supported by Omnium Gatherum with changing supports throughout the tour.
The band comments on the upcoming tour: "After an unending wait that lasted three years and facing an insane amount of adversities, we are finally ready to jump on a bus and go on tour!
Thanks to our management, booker, promoters and all the people involved in this ‘cause, trust me, they did magic for letting us go back on stage! Also, a million thanks to you all, waiting with a ticket in your hands for two years, and to all those who will come to the shows and support us every night!
This is gonna be a crazy run, with lots of surprises and a killer set, so get your tickets before it’s too late, since they are going fast! See you there!"
Tickets for all show dates are now available. Dates are as follows:
October
14 - Sion, Switzerland – Le Port Franc
15 - Schaffhausen, Switzerland – Kammgarn
16 - Leipzig, Germany – Hellraiser
17 - Vienna, Austria – Szene
18 - Munich, Germany – Backstage
19 - Kosice, Slovakia – Colloseum
20 - Budapest, Hungary – A38
21 - Sofia, Bulgaria – Mixtape 5
22 - Bucharest, Romania – Quantic Club
23 - Napoca, Romania – Form Space
24 - Praha, Czech Republic – Futurum
26 - Poznan, Poland – U Bazyala
27 - Warsaw, Poland – Proxima
28 - Vilnius, Lithuania – Vakaris
29 - Riga, Latvia – Melna Piektdiena
30 - Helsinki, Finland - Ääniwalli
November
1 - Stockholm, Sweden – Slaktkyrkan
2 - Oslo, Norway – Roverstaden
3 - Goteburg, Sweden – Valand
4 - Aalborg, Denmark – Metal Fest
5 - Siegburg, Germany – Kubana
6 - Brugge, Belgum – Entrepot
8 - Hamburg, Germany – Logo
9 - Weinheim, Germany- Café Central
10 - Berlin, Germany – Hole
11 - Essen, Germany – Turock
12 - Nijmegen, Netherlands – Doornroosje
13 - Leiden, Netherlands – Gebr Nobel
January
13 - Leeurwarden, Netherlands – Neushoorn
14 - Antwerpen, Belgium – Zappa
15 - London, UK – Underworld
16 - London, UK – Underworld
17 - Paris, France – Trabendo
18 - Lyon, France – Ninkasi Gerland
20 - Milano, Italy – Slaughter Club
21 - Limoges, France – CCM John Lennon
22 - Bilbao, Spain – Zorrotzako
24 - Porto, Portugal – Hard Club
25 - Lisboa, Portugal – RCA Club
26 - Madrid, Spain – Sala Mon
27 - Barcelona, Spain – Sala Bóveda
28 - Toulouse, France - Metronum