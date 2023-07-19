FLO Feat. DEATH / MASSACRE Guitarist RICK ROZZ Sign To Horror Pain Gore Death; Unreleased Long Way Down Album Due In August

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions are set to unleash the previously unreleased album from Florida's alternative/grunge/rock act, FLO. Long Way Down is up now for pre-order and will be released August 18 on CD and digital formats along with merch.

FLO disbanded back in 2004 and featured veteran Rick 'Rozz' DeLillo (Death, Left To Die, Massacre) on guitar. Below is the official description:

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions is proud to unearth the previously unreleased FLO album, Long Way Down. Established in Orlando, Florida in 1999, FLO disbanded in 2004 before releasing their debut album which finally sees the light of day. Long Way Down is a hidden Florida gem of the alternative/grunge/rock genre and features veteran Rick 'Rozz' DeLillo (Death, Left To Die, Massacre) on guitar. FLO were on the radar of Dave Mustaine before disbanding in 2004 and Long Way Down showcases 14 tracks clocking in at over 57 minutes of finely crafted memorable songs. For fans of Alice In Chains, Black Sabbath, Corrosion Of Conformity, Led Zeppelin, Mad Season, Pearl Jam, Stone Temple Pilots, Soundgarden, Temple Of The Dog and Tool.

Pre-order the album here, and listen to the single "Yesterday" below.

Tracklisting:

"Pull Myself Up"

"Everytime"

"Numb"

"High Again"

"Alone"

"Disaster"

"I Know"

"Follow"

"Yesterday"

"Again"

"Noose"

"Walk The Talk"

"Black Moon"

"Long Way Down"

"Yesterday":