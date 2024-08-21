FLOGGING MOLLY Feat. Former FASTWAY Singer DAVE KING Live At Summer Breeze 2024; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Posted
August 21, 2024, an hour ago
On August 14, Flogging Molly, the Celtic punk band featuring former Fastway singer Dave King, performed at Summer Breeze 2024 in Dinkelsbühl, Germany. ARTE Concert has released professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set, which can be viewed below.
Flogging Molly's setlist (as per Setlist.fm):
"Drunken Lullabies"
"The Hand Of John L. Sullivan"
"(Try) Keep The Man Down"
"Whistles The Wind"
"Life In A Tenement Square"
"A Song Of Liberty"
"Tobacco Island"
"The Croppy Boy ’98"
"Float"
"Rebels Of The Sacred Heart"
"Devil's Dance Floor"
"Crushed (Hostile Nations)"
"If I Ever Leave This World Alive"
"These Times Have Got Me Drinking/Tripping Up The Stairs"
"What's Left Of The Flag"
"Seven Deadly Sins"