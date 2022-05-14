FLOOR JANSEN And SDP Perform NIGHTWISH Hit "Amaranth" In German For Sing Meinen Song (Live Audio)

The clip below features Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen performing the band's hit "Amaranth" with SDP (Stone Deaf Production) - arranged by SDP in German - for Germany's Sing Meinen Song. This is the live audio from the show.

"Amaranth" was originally performed by vocalist Anette Olzon on the Nightwish album Dark Passion Play, released in 2007. Jansen replaced Olzon in 2012.

Jansen previously covered the SDP hit "Unikat" for Sing Meinen Song. Check it out below.