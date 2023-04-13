FLOOR JANSEN Performs NIGHTWISH, AFTER FOREVER And NORTHWARD Songs At Solo Tour Kick-Off Show In Amsterdam; Fan-Filmed Video Available

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen kicked off her tour in support of her debut solo album, Paragon, on April 11th at the Paradiso in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.

Floor: "The first show of my sold-out club tour couldn't have been any better! Thank you Paradiso, Amsterdam for the amazing energy. Let's keep this momentum going all tour long."

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Fire"

"Storm in a Glass" (Northward)

"Invincible" (live debut)

"Euphoria" (Loreen)

"Armoured Wings" (live debut)

"Slow, Love, Slow" (Nightwish)

"Bridle Passion" (Northward)

"While Love Died" (Northward)

"Energize Me" (After Forever)

"Paragon" (Northward)

"Storm" Play Video

"Hope" (live debut)

"Our Decades In The Sun" (Nightwish)

"Strong" (After Forever)

"How's the Heart?" (Nightwish)

"Me Without You"

"The Calm" (live debut)

"Face Your Demons" (After Forever)

"Let It Go" (Kristen Anderson‐Lopez & Robert Lopez)

"Come Full Circle" (live debut)

Encore:

"My Paragon"

"Daydream" (live debut)

Floor released Paragon on March 24. Paragon showcases Jansen's impressive vocal range and powerful voice on a diverse collection of pop-infused tracks and emotional ballads influenced by the sounds of her career. The album has something for everyone and is a must-listen for fans of Jansen.

With its mix of influences and powerful vocal performances, Paragon is an album that will appeal to fans of pop music and metal alike. It's the perfect addition to any music collection, and a must-have for fans of Floor Jansen and Nightwish.

Paragon is available digitally and physically on CD, vinyl, and a limited edition deluxe box set. The album is available on all major streaming platforms and at music retailers worldwide. You can order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"My Paragon"

"Daydream"

"Invincible"

"Hope"

"Come Full Circle"

"Storm"

"Me Without You"

"The Calm"

"Armoured Wings"

"Fire"

"Daydream" video:

"Me Without You" video:

"Storm" video:

"Fire" video:

"Invincible"