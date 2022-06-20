FLOOR JANSEN Performs Solo And With NIGHTWISH At PinkPop Festival 2022 On The Same Day; Pro-Shot Video Of Both Shows Available

On June 17th, vocalist Floor Jansen played back-to-back shows at PinkPop Festival 2022 in Landgraaf, Netherlands. Following a twelve-song solo show, Jansen returned to stage later the same day with Nightwish. Check out pro-shot video of both sets below.

Jansen posted the following message to the fans on June 18th:

"I woke up this morning not believing what really happened at Pinkpop Festival yesterday It was busy, nerve-racking, and exciting but ultimately it was a beautiful day of worlds colliding and sharing music with 60,000 of you and everyone online, twice. Thank you so much for all your support. Without you, it would not have been possible."

Floor Jansen (solo)

"Fire"

"Storm In A Glass" (Northward)

"Dangerous Game" (Jekyll & Hyde cover with Henk Poort)

"Sweet Curse" (ReVamp)

"Face Your Demons" (After Forever)

"Winner" (Tim Akkerman)

"Euphoria" (Loreen)

"Storm" (live debut)

"Energize Me" (After Forever)

"Oblivion" (M83)

"Let It Go" (from the movie Frozen)

"Wolf And Dog" (ReVamp)

"Phantom Of The Opera" (with Henk Poort)

Nightwish

"Noise"

"Planet Hell"

"Tribal"

"Élan"

"Storytime"

"I Want My Tears Back"

"Nemo"

"Shoemaker"

"Last Ride of The Day"

"Ghost Love Score"