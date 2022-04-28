FLOOR JANSEN Talks Branching Out With A Solo Career - "I Find NIGHTWISH Very Fulfilling; I Could Never Leave"

Finland's Chaoszine caught up with Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen to discuss the band's long-delayed Human. :||: Nature. world tour and her forthcoming solo album. Check it out below.

On launching her solo career: "I found and find Nightwish very fulfilling, so that's why I took my time to think about whether I even wantto do it. The fact that I can do it doesn't mean I have to do it. It has to be fun, it has to be good, and it has to co-exist with the rest (band and family). It's a luxury problem but still one that you have to manage before it becomes an actual problem."

Jansen released her first ever solo track, "Fire", on March 25th. The live performance of "Fire" below took place at HLF8 on Dutch television. Backing Jansen up were Ivo Maarhuis (drums), Joost van den Broek (keyboards), Levy Simon (guitar) and Jelle Stokhof (bass)

Back in January, Floor held a livestream chat, in which she revealed news of the new single, which will eventually be followed by her long planned solo album.

Floor: "There's a lot of songs ready, and now there's actually one song ready to be released. The first song will come on the 25th of March. It's a pop song, so it's not metal, it's not rock, but it's definitely me. It can't even be so that the first song (for a new album) is how everything else will sound; it can never really represent everything."