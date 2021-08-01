FLOOR JANSEN Talks Pyro With NIGHTWISH - "It's So Much Fun" (Video)

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has shared another new fan fuelled Q&A session from home. Check it out below.

Floor: "First show with Nightwish has now passed and it's all starting up again! This might be the first and only Fan Friday that actually made the 1 minute mark. ;) But I hope to see you on at the shows and we are working hard to keep this series and YouTube videos going!"

Under the guise of Nightwish cover band Nevski & The Prospects from St. Petersburg, Russia, the real Nightwish performed a secret show at Club Teatria in Oulo, Finland on July 28th. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Noise"

"Planet Hell"

"Tribal"

"Élan"

"Storytime"

"How's the Heart?"

"Harvest"

"7 Days to the Wolves"

"Dark Chest of Wonders"

"I Want My Tears Back"

"Ever Dream"

"Nemo"

"Sleeping Sun"

"Shoemaker"

"Last Ride of the Day"

"Ghost Love Score"

"The Greatest Show on Earth"