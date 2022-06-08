Florida’s RHYTHM OF FEAR Join MNRK Heavy For Release Of New Album

Crossover thrash outfit Rhythm Of Fear has joined the MNRK Heavy roster for the release of their impending studio album.

Rhythm Of Fear worships at the altar of thrash metal and crossover. Summoned from the sadistic swamps of Jacksonville, in the heavy metal-rich soil of the state of Florida, the masters of gargantuan groove conjure a reverence for the form unrivaled by their peers. Committed to unrelenting riffage, Rhythm Of Fear gleefully reinvigorates the timeless collision of speed, musicianship, and attitude.

Comments vocalist Jay Santiago on their union with MNRK Heavy, “We are beyond excited to officially be part of the MNRK Heavy family. We’ve been fans of the label and its killer roster for a long time, since the eOne days and everyone there has welcomed us with excitement and enthusiasm. The crew at MNRK has really made us feel like we’re part of a winning team and we know they believe in Rhythm Of Fear as much as we do.

“We can’t wait to drop this album and get out on the road to rip these new songs live,” he continues, “We have a whole lot of riffs that we are stoked to share with the world and feel confident that these songs will transcend and destroy any expectations that have been set. This will be the year of the FEAR!”

Stand by for further Rhythm Of Fear news and music to be unveiled in the coming weeks. In the meantime, catch the band on some upcoming live shows:

June

18 – Atlanta, GA – Boggs Social & Supply

July

6 – Jacksonville, FL – Archetype

September

20 – Jacksonville, FL – 1904 Music Hall

(Photo – Marcus Marino)