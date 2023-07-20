FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Announce "Blood In The Water" US Tour With GENERATION KILL, MISFIRE, WOLFTOOTH
July 20, 2023, an hour ago
Arizona-born thrash metallers, Flotsam And Jetsam, have announced dates for their "Blood In The Water" US tour, launching September 19 in Atlanta, GA. Support on the trek comes from Generation Kill, Misfire and Wolftooth.
Tour dates:
September
19 - Atlanta, GA - Boggs Social
20 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
21 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
22 - Brooklyn, NY - The Meadows
23 - Providence, RI - Alchemy
24 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground
25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
26 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
27 - Columbus, OH - Skully's
28 - Madison, WI - The Crucible