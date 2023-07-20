FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Announce "Blood In The Water" US Tour With GENERATION KILL, MISFIRE, WOLFTOOTH

Arizona-born thrash metallers, Flotsam And Jetsam, have announced dates for their "Blood In The Water" US tour, launching September 19 in Atlanta, GA. Support on the trek comes from Generation Kill, Misfire and Wolftooth.

Tour dates:

September

19 - Atlanta, GA - Boggs Social

20 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

21 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

22 - Brooklyn, NY - The Meadows

23 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

24 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground

25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

26 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

27 - Columbus, OH - Skully's

28 - Madison, WI - The Crucible