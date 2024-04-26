FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Announce New Studio Album - "We Put A Great Amount Of Effort And Thought Into The Music"

Following 2021's Blood In The Water, Veteran Arizona thrashers, Flotsam And Jetsam, have shared a first single taken off their forthcoming, 15th studio album, entitled I Am The Weapon, that is slated for a 2024-release via AFM Records. A lyric video for the album's title track can be found below.

More album details and pre-order options will be revealed on May 24. At the same time, a repress of the band's 2016-album, Flotsam And Jetsam, will be issued as a strictly limited, Gatefold Clear 2LP Vinyl.

The band comments: “We’re very excited about this new album, I Am The Weapon. We put a great amount of effort and thought into the music, and we can’t wait to start unleashing this metal assault on the music community…”

Their new single "I Am The Weapon" is now available on all digital providers here.

It’s been almost 40 years since Flotsam And Jetsam, formed in Phoenix, Arizona released their landmark debut, Doomsday For The Deceiver, the only album to ever receive a 6K rating from the influential British magazine Kerrang! Bassist Jason Newsted would jump ship to Metallica while the band released the unstoppable No Place For Disgrace in 1988. Cuatro (1992), Drift (1995), High (1997), and My God (2001) all still rank extremely high in heavy metal circles. But it was the first part of this unofficial trilogy in 2016’s self-titled Flotsam And Jetsam that a certain rejuvenation and reset was clearly felt.

Fast-forward five years to a planet that was forced to its knees. While spending most of the pandemic times in a holding pattern like the rest of the world, Flotsam And Jetsam made the best of a struggling situation and just let those creative juices and angst flow. What emerged was the much-acclaimed Blood In The Water, released in 2021 via AFM Records. Aside busy touring schedules (find all current & upcoming live dates here, 2024 will see Flotsam And Jetsam return with their thunderous, new studio album, I Am The Weapon; watch out for more news and details to follow in the weeks ahead.