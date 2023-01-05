FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Are "Knee Deep Into The Process" For New Album; Band Share "Hammerhead" Live Video From Graspop Metal Meeting 2022

Arizona-born thrash metallers, Flotsam And Jetsam, have shared more footage from their performance at Graspop Metal Meeting 2022.

Says the band: "Metalheads! Here's another live clip from our Summer of 2022 European performances. And yes, before you start asking, we are knee deep into the process for what would be the follow up to Blood In The Water. Are you are bracing for that impact? Because we can assure you it'll share your core! Meanwhile enjoy this clip and remember, Flotz til Death!"

Watch Flotsam And Jetsam perform "Dreams Of Death" at the same show: