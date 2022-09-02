FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Begin Work On 15th Studio Album; Band Shares "Dreams Of Death" Live Video From Graspop Metal Meeting 2022

Arizona-born thrash metallers, Flotsam And Jetsam, have shared the following band update:

"Metalheads! We thought we would give you a bit of an update as to what we’ve been up to. We’ve started writing and arranging towards what will become our 15th studio album. It’s very early in the process still, but we are pumped about the ideas we have been throwing around.

"To tide you over while you all wait, we are gonna be releasing some live clips from our recent European performances. Here's the first one. Enjoy and remember, Flotz til Death!"

Watch Flotsam And Jetsam perform "Dreams Of Death", live at Graspop Metal Meeting 2022: