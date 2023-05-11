FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Cancel European Tour Dates

Arizona-born thrash metallers, Flotsam And Jetsam, have been forced to cancel their upcoming European tour dates. A message from the band follows...

"It is with great disappointment that we need to cancel our June European shows. We hope our fans will understand and support us in this. Unfortunately, the costs associated with touring have doubled, and in some cases tripled.

As is common with many US bands who have had to cancel touring plans overseas, we too are not immune to the higher costs that have been such a problem. Doing this run would have left us with a considerable loss which we cannot sustain, and for that reason we regrettably canceled these dates.

We hope to see all of our European fans as soon as it is feasible."



Flotsam And Jetsam recently shared footage from their performance at Graspop Metal Meeting 2022. Watch below: