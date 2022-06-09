FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Drummer KEN MARY Forced To Sit Out European Dates Due To "Passport Technicality"

Arizona thrash and speed metal icons, Flotsam And Jetsam, have announced that drummer Ken Mary will be sitting out the band's upcoming European tour dates. A message follows:

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Flotsam And Jetsam will be unable to perform at the Metal Frenzy Festival (in Gardelegen, Germany)

on June 10. Our drummer, Ken Mary, was pulled off of our flight to Europe for having a passport that expires in 72 days. Although it is a valid passport, to enter the EU requires 90 days to be left on the passport before traveling there. This is a technicality that none of us were aware of.

"For the remaining dates, we will complete the tour with our long time friend and remarkable drummer Marco Prij from the band Distillator. Although Flotsam And Jetsam takes every precaution to adhere to all travel regulations, this was unfortunately unknown to us. We apologize for this missed opportunity with our fans, and deeply regret not being able to perform for you at Metal Frenzy. We thank you so much for your understanding and support."

