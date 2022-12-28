FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, EXCITER, RIOT V Among The Acts Confirmed For Wisconsin's Blades Of Steel MetalFest 3
December 28, 2022, 45 minutes ago
Arizona thrashers Flotsam And Jetsam, Canadian destroyers Exciter, and New York metal icons Riot V are among the participants for Blades Of Steel MetalFest 3.
The event will take place from September 28-30 in Madison, WI at The Crucible.
The full lineup includes:
Flotsam And Jetsam
Exciter
Cyclone
Blind Illusion
Cardiac Arrest
Solicitor
Kommand
Harbinger
Avenger of Blood
Olathia
Agresor
Lycanthro