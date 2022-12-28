FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, EXCITER, RIOT V Among The Acts Confirmed For Wisconsin's Blades Of Steel MetalFest 3

Arizona thrashers Flotsam And Jetsam, Canadian destroyers Exciter, and New York metal icons Riot V are among the participants for Blades Of Steel MetalFest 3.

The event will take place from September 28-30 in Madison, WI at The Crucible.

The full lineup includes:

Flotsam And Jetsam

Exciter

Cyclone

Blind Illusion

Cardiac Arrest

Solicitor

Kommand

Harbinger

Avenger of Blood

Olathia

Agresor

Lycanthro