FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, EXCITER, VIO-LENCE And More - Daily Lineups Announced For Wisconsin's Blades Of Steel MetalFest 3

Flotsam And Jetsam, Exciter, and Vio-lence are among the acts confirmed for Blades Of Steel MetalFest 3. The event will take place from September 28-30 in Madison, WI at The Crucible. Daily lineups can be found below.

Thursday: Flotsam And Jetsam, Riot V, Generation KIll, Misfire, Idol Throne, Desolus.

Friday: Vio-lence, Jag Panzer, Blind Illusion, Haunt, Gothic Knights, Solicitor, Avenger of Blood, Kommand, Bray Road.

Saturday: Exciter, Massacre, Artillery, Cardiac Arrest, Morbid Saint, Agresor, Harbinger, Vermillion, Vapor, Kurnugia, Olathia, Lost Tribes Of The Moon.

Get tickets here.