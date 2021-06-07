FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Frontman ERIC "AK" Knutson - "We Feel Like It's Our Turn To Get To That Next Level Like TESTAMENT Or DEATH ANGEL; We're Very Hungry For It"

Flotsam And Jetsam frontman Eric "AK" Knutson is featured in a new interview with AZ Central discussing the band's career and their new album, Blood In The Water. An excerpt is available below:

Knutson says this latest version of the band is "a very cohesive unit" with a shared objective and the writing team to finally achieve those goals he's had since he recorded "Doomsday" as a teenager.

"We're very hungry for it," Knutson says. "We feel like it's our turn to get to that next level like Testament or Death Angel or any of those other bands that have been around as long as we have. They all made it to that next level. And they deserve it. They worked their butts off for it. But we never quite got to that point."

To be fair, they haven't always worked their butts off. Seeing other thrash bands grab the brass ring in the '80s, Knutson says, "We thought it was all luck, or people didn't like us for some reason or whatever. We've learned that you have to put the work in. Those guys put the work in. (Megadeth co-founder) Dave Mustaine, he's not the nicest guy in the world. But he is a hard worker. And he put in the work every day of his life to get where he is."

Metallica put the work in, too.

"But they also got super lucky and were in the right place at the right time doing the right kind of songs," he says."If you happen to get lucky and your timing is wonderful, you can get up the steps that way. But those guys, they all got their hands dirty, writing songs and building their empire, so to speak. And we didn't really get that until a few albums into our career."

Read the complete story here.

Flotsam And Jetsam recently released a video for "Brace For Impact", from their new album, Blood In The Water, out now via AFM Records. Watch the clip below:

Flotsam And Jetsam have seen many of their peers that started at the same time, including Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer, and Venom have their day in the sun. Considered in metal circles as “legendary”, the mighty Flotsam And Jetsam, over their long career, has seemed somewhat plagued by label snafu’s, changes in trends, or other unfortunate events. On album number fourteen, and without a doubt making the best music of their career, Flotsam And Jetsam finally smells blood in the water this time around.

Blood In The Water literally shreds the listener’s ears and pummels Flotsam And Jetsam’s message into the hearts of the most diehard metal fans, the album must be heard to be believed. Featuring twelve brutal and powerful tracks that will rip your head off, the outstanding guitar work of Michael Gilbert and these killer vocals by Eric AK – one of the most gifted metal singers in music history – Flotsam And Jetsam's Blood In The Water will see the band deliver one of their heaviest records to date!

It’s been 35 years since Flotsam And Jetsam, formed in Phoenix, Arizona released their landmark debut, Doomsday For The Deceiver, the only album to ever receive a 6K rating from the influential British magazine Kerrang! Bassist Jason Newsted would jump ship to Metallica while the band released the unstoppable No Place For Disgrace in 1988. Cuatro (1992), Drift (1995), High (1997), and My God (2001) all still rank extremely high in heavy metal circles. But it was the first part of this unofficial trilogy in 2016’s self-titled Flotsam And Jetsam, followed by the the crushing 2019- successor, The End Of Chaos, that a certain rejuvenation and reset was clearly felt. Fast-forward five years to a planet that was forced to its knees: While spending most of the past year in a holding pattern like the rest of the world, Flotsam And Jetsam made the best of a struggling situation and just let those creative juices and angst flow. What emerged was twelve brand new blistering tracks under the moniker Blood In The Water.

“We really had a hell of a time figuring out which songs to actually include in this album, because we don’t feel we had any fillers,” describes Steve Conley about the new songs clocking in at nearly 55 minutes of thrashing glory.

Says singer Eric “AK” Knutson, “We’ve seen our fan base increasing, and we’ve seen the response to the last two albums getting louder and louder. We have some of the most committed and crazy fans in the world. We charted higher on our last album than at any point in our career. Maybe our career path will run similar to Motorhead’s, who although was always considered iconic, didn’t really break through in a big way until later in their career. We feel our time is now...” says AK. “We’re like that dog that’s been kicked...we’re ready to break the door down and take what’s ours.”

And the Flotsam lineup has never been stronger. AK keeps bringing the magic every album and tour, and oddly seems to be getting better and better as time goes on. He’s backed by the incredibly talented, exceptionally brilliant guitar duo of co-founder Michael Gilbert and Steve Conley, the powerful, precise and lightning fast engine of drummer Ken Mary, (whose Hall of Fame resume includes over five million albums sold with artists such as Alice Cooper, House Of Lords, and Accept), and the “fresh blood” and extraordinary technical skills and prowess of bassist Bill Bodily.

No filler, all killer, Blood In The Water was once again mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (U.D.O., Volbeat, Amaranthe, Powerwolf) and sees Flotsam And Jetsam exploding with creativity, moving forward but nodding to their past.

The band has come a long way from the kids that stepped onto the world stage with their first album in 1986, but the one thing that has never been in question since that day is their dedication to their fans, their incredible talent, and relentless pursuit to produce their best music ever.

“Following up The End Of Chaos was no easy task,” guitarist Michael Gilbert adds. “We weren’t really sure what we had left in the tank, as we put so much work, sweat, and blood into that album. As it turns out, we had plenty left to say. With everything that’s happened in the world, the friends we lost this last year, and not being able to perform or tour… you hear all of that in our music. It’s angry, it’s aggressive, and our emotions pour out all over this album.”

The AFM Records Store has a selection of vinyl and the following box set (shown above) limited to 666 units containing:

- Digipak-CD

- Exclusive Blood In The Water T-Shirt

- Brace For Impact Poster

- Sticker

- Certificate of Authenticity

Tracklist

“Blood In The Water”

“Burn The Sky”

“Brace For Impact”

“A Place To Die”

“The Walls”

“Cry For The Dead”

“The Wicked Hour”

“Too Many Lives”

“Grey Dragon”

“Reaggression”

“Undone”

“Seven Seconds ‘Til The End Of The World”

"Blood In The Water" lyric video:

“Burn The Sky” video:

Album teaser:

Lineup:

Eric "AK" Knutson - Vocals

Steve Conley - Guitar

Michael Gilbert - Guitar

Bill Bodily - Bass

Ken K Mary - Drums