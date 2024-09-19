FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Guitarist Michael Gilbert On Problems With Spelling Of Their Name - “I Can’t Tell You How Much Money That Cost Me”

Like a fine wine, Flotsam And Jetsam just get better with age, having released their 15th studio album, I Am The Weapon, to great acclaim around the world. Out via AFM Records, the album, that more than deserves its self-confident title, not only takes up seamlessly where its two outstanding predecessors The End Of Chaos (2019) and Blood In The Water (2021) left off, but even doubles down on all expectations.

I Am The Weapon was composed and produced by the whole band and the eleven new songs were recorded at SonicPhish Productions, Gnome Lord Studios, Wayne Manor Studios, and Seventh Spike Studios. The cover artwork was again created by Andy Pilkington.





“It feels pretty good to do another release,” original guitarist Michel Gilbert tells BraveWords on Streaming For Vengeance. “We were kind of on the fence if it was going to be on par with Blood On The Water. When we finally let everyone hear the album, everyone kind of came to the same consensus. I’m proud of the guys and what we’ve done with it. And I’m very grateful to still be relevant in this business almost 40 years. The old guy still has some tank in the gas, I guess. We’re lucky, we just keep going and going and going and there’s no end in site. You see a lot of bands these days who are our age and a lot of them are hanging it up. What were worried about is who is the new blood that’s coming in who’s gonna take the place. Who’s going to be the next Metallica? And I don’t know the answer to that. Will that ever happen again? Like I said, we are very fortunate to be still doing it, and people are still listening to it.”

BraveWords: When we were hanging out at Summer Breeze Brazil, I asked you a bizarre business question. Let’s set the record straight. You said that over time you’ve lost money over your name, Flotsam And Jetsam. The “And” sign “versus the “&” sign. When it comes to contracts it’s been a big problem.

Gilbert: “I can’t tell you how much money that cost me. Ever heard of Sound Exchange? Our whole repertoire, every song I upload, I have to do it twice with the ‘And’ sign and the ‘&’ sign. It’s been a pain in the ass.”

BraveWords: So initially, who thought of the correct writing of the name.

Gilbert: “That’s (Jason) Newsted. He still owns the rights to it.”

BraveWords: So he owes you the money then (laughing)!

Gilbert: “Yeah, he owes me a lot of money.”

BraveWords: Ever talk to him about it?

Gilbert: “No, we really don’t talk about Flots and stuff, it’s always about his projects and where he is at. He seems to be moving around quite a bit. And his paintings as well. They are awesome, and super unique.”

It’s been almost 40 years since Flotsam And Jetsam, formed in Phoenix, Arizona released their landmark debut, Doomsday For The Deceiver, the only album to ever receive a 6K rating from the influential British magazine Kerrang! Bassist Jason Newsted would jump ship to Metallica while the band released the unstoppable No Place For Disgrace in 1988. Cuatro (1992), Drift (1995), High (1997), and My God (2001) all still rank extremely high in heavy metal circles. But it was the first part of this unofficial trilogy in 2016’s self-titled Flotsam And Jetsam that a certain rejuvenation and reset was clearly felt.

Fast-forward five years to a planet that was forced to its knees. While spending most of the pandemic times in a holding pattern like the rest of the world, Flotsam And Jetsam made the best of a struggling situation and just let those creative juices and angst flow. What emerged was the much-acclaimed Blood In The Water, released in 2021 via AFM Records.

(Photo - Shane Eckart)