FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - I Am The Weapon Chart Positions Revealed

Phoenix-based thrashers, Flotsam And Jetsam, recently released their 15th studio album, I Am The Weapon, via AFM Records.

Chart positions for the new album are starting to roll in. I Am The Weapon lands at #24 on Germany's Top 100 Albums chart, while in Switzerland, the album sits at #26.

I Am The Weapon has achieved the following chart positions in the US:

#4 - Current Hard Music Albums

#15 - Top New Artist Albums

#31 - Current Rock Albums

#40 - Record Label Independent Current Albums

#55 Current Digital Albums

#62 - Digital Albums

#84 - Indie Store Album Sales

#89 - Current Album Sales

#108 - Heatseekers Albums

#157 - Album Sales

#164 - Top Albums w/TEA

I Am The Weapon was composed and produced by the whole band and the eleven new songs were recorded at SonicPhish Productions, Gnome Lord Studios, Wayne Manor Studios, and Seventh Spike Studios. The cover artwork was again created by Andy Pilkington.

Order your copy of this must-have album, one that belongs into every well-sorted metal record collection, here.

"This entire record was special to us, and we did our best to make music that inspired us first and foremost," the band comments. "We all genuinely love this record, and every song on the record, so hopefully our listeners feel as strongly as we do."

"Thank you so much for your support, your love, and your encouragement for the last 40 years. You are the reason we continue to tour and to make music! You are the best, and we will continue to fight for the music as long as we have breath!

I Am The Weapon tracklisting:

"A New Kind Of Hero"

"Primal"

"I Am The Weapon"

"Burned My Bridges"

"The Head Of The Snake"

"Beneath The Shadows"

"Gates Of Hell"

"Cold Steel Lights"

"Kings Of The Underworld"

"Running Through The Fire"

"Black Wings"

"The Head Of The Snake":

"A New Kind Of Hero" video:

"Burned My Bridges":

"Primal" video:

"I Am The Weapon" lyric video:

It’s been almost 40 years since Flotsam And Jetsam, formed in Phoenix, Arizona released their landmark debut, Doomsday For The Deceiver, the only album to ever receive a 6K rating from the influential British magazine Kerrang! Bassist Jason Newsted would jump ship to Metallica while the band released the unstoppable No Place For Disgrace in 1988. Cuatro (1992), Drift (1995), High (1997), and My God (2001) all still rank extremely high in heavy metal circles. But it was the first part of this unofficial trilogy in 2016’s self-titled Flotsam And Jetsam that a certain rejuvenation and reset was clearly felt.

Fast-forward five years to a planet that was forced to its knees. While spending most of the pandemic times in a holding pattern like the rest of the world, Flotsam And Jetsam made the best of a struggling situation and just let those creative juices and angst flow. What emerged was the much-acclaimed Blood In The Water, released in 2021 via AFM Records.

(Photo - Shane Eckart)