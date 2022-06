Arizona thrash and speed metal icons, Flotsam And Jetsam, performed at Hellfest 2022 in Clisson, France on June 18. You can watch the band's full set below.

Setlist:

"Dreams Of Death"

"Hammerhead"

"Iron Maiden"

"She Took An Axe"

"The Walls"

"Desecrator"

"Prisoner Of Time"

"I Live You Die"

"Brace For Impact"

"No Place For Disgrace"

Find Flotsam And Jetsam's upcoming tour schedule here.