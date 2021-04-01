FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - New Album Details Revealed

Arizona thrash legends Flotsam And Jetsam have revealed the complete details for their new album, Blood In The Water, due out via AFM Records on June 14th. The album was once again mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (U.D.O., Volbeat, Amaranthe, Powerwolf). Check out the artwork and tracklisting for their 14th studio album below:







Blood In The Water tracklisting:

“Blood In The Water”

“Burn The Sky”

“Brace For Impact”

“A Place To Die”

“The Walls”

“Cry For The Dead”

“The Wicked Hour”

“Too Many Lives”

“Grey Dragon”

“Reaggression”

“Undone”

“Seven Seconds ‘Til The End Of The World”





The AFM Records Store has a selection of vinyl and the following box set (shown above) limited to 666 units containing:

- Digipak-CD

- Exclusive Blood In The Water T-Shirt

- Brace For Impact Poster

- Sticker

- Certificate of Authenticity



For the first-time ever, Flotsam And Jetsam will be taking part in an all-members interview talking about the follow-up to 2019's The End Of Chaos. It will be heard exclusively on BraveWords' Streaming For Vengeance, Sonic Perspectives and the Flotsam And Jetsam platforms this Friday (April 2nd) at 3:33 PM EST. The band features singer Eric "A.K." Knutson, guitarists Michael Gilbert and Steve Conley, drummer Ken Mary and recent addition bassist Bill Bodily.



You can watch/listen to Streaming For Vengeance on our Facebook page or our YouTube channel. For more information about Streaming For Vengeance, visit this location.



Earlier this week Flotsam And Jetsam launched a teaser video for their forthcoming new album stating: "Do you wanna know what we have been up to lately? Tune in for an hour of everything Flotzilla! We promise you won't be disappointed."

Flotsam And Jetsam’s last studio album, The End Of Chaos, was released in January 2019, and most certainly did not signal a “grand finale” like the title may have suggested.

"Like a prize-fighter that refuses to kneel down, the mighty Flotzilla roars, and treads onward with black eyes and a bloody nose. With our new corner and cut man, Continental Worldwide, as our touring agent, we will see you out on the road as soon as times allow. Be prepared for what’s coming your way in 2021!"