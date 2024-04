Phoenix, Arizona-based thrashers, Flotsam And Jetsam, have released their new single, "I Am The Weapon", via AFM Records.

Says the label, "After three years there's finally music from Flotsam And Jetsam again! Their new song, 'I Am The Weapon' forcing every listener to headbang."

Stream/purchase "I Am The Weapon" here, and watch the official lyric video for the track below: