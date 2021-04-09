FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Reveal Music Video For “Burn The Sky”, Relentless First Single From Upcoming Blood In The Water Album

Arizona thrash legends, Flotsam And Jetsam, have unveiled the first single off their upcoming studio album, Blood In The Water, via the official music video for the plummeting track, “Burn the Sky”, which can be found below.

“While we were in the process of selecting which songs we would use for the album’s videos, ‘Burn The Sky’ was the only one that was on everyone’s lists consistently,” commented frontman Eric A.K. during a full-band video interview aired this past Friday via BraveWords and Sonic Perspectives. “This track has some guitar work by Mike and Steve that are second to none.”

“We really had a hell of a time figuring out which songs actually include in this album, because we don’t feel we have any fillers,” added guitarist Michael Gilbert.

When asked about why the band’s sound have evolved throughout the last albums to a much heavier output, he said, “I don’t want anyone feeling we are getting fuck**g old. As long as we continue doing this, we are gonna bring it. Our sound changed through the years influenced by many factors, but what you are listening to now is who we are and will continue to be.”

“The recording of this album was very much a natural process, we really worked together as a team to make sure that everything that needed to be on the record, was indeed on it. I haven’t listened to it for a while and I went back and listened recently, and it really gives the impression that we are really angry,” commented drummer Ken Mary.

Blood In The Water, which is set to be released on June 4 via AFM Records, was once again mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (U.D.O., Volbeat, Amaranthe, Powerwolf), who also worked on the band’s previous record The End Of Chaos, released in January, 2019.

Blood In The Water is complete musical mayhem with a crushing, rolling, and aggressive attack that will knock you down. The new music delivers the finest fast and hard metal for new and old-school thrashers alike.

The AFM Records Store has a selection of vinyl and the following box set (shown above) limited to 666 units containing:

- Digipak-CD

- Exclusive Blood In The Water T-Shirt

- Brace For Impact Poster

- Sticker

- Certificate of Authenticity

Tracklist

“Blood In The Water”

“Burn The Sky”

“Brace For Impact”

“A Place To Die”

“The Walls”

“Cry For The Dead”

“The Wicked Hour”

“Too Many Lives”

“Grey Dragon”

“Reaggression”

“Undone”

“Seven Seconds ‘Til The End Of The World”

Album teaser: