FLOTSAM AND JETSAM To Talk About New Album Today On Streaming For Vengeance!

Later today, for the first-time ever, Arizona thrash legends Flotsam And Jetsam will be taking part in an all-members interview talking about their new album, Blood In The Water. It will be heard exclusively on BraveWords' Streaming For Vengeance, Sonic Perspectives and the Flotsam And Jetsam platforms this Friday (April 2nd) at 3:33 PM EST. Flotsam And Jetsam features singer Eric "A.K." Knutson, guitarists Michael Gilbert and Steve Conley, drummer Ken Mary and recent addition bassist Bill Bodily.



You can watch/listen to Streaming For Vengeance on our Facebook page or our YouTube channel. For more information about Streaming For Vengeance, visit this location.



Blood In The Water is due out via AFM Records on June 14th. The album was once again mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (U.D.O., Volbeat, Amaranthe, Powerwolf). Check out the artwork and tracklisting for their 14th studio album below:







Blood In The Water tracklisting:

“Blood In The Water”

“Burn The Sky”

“Brace For Impact”

“A Place To Die”

“The Walls”

“Cry For The Dead”

“The Wicked Hour”

“Too Many Lives”

“Grey Dragon”

“Reaggression”

“Undone”

“Seven Seconds ‘Til The End Of The World”





The AFM Records Store has a selection of vinyl and the following box set (shown above) limited to 666 units containing:

- Digipak-CD

- Exclusive Blood In The Water T-Shirt

- Brace For Impact Poster

- Sticker

- Certificate of Authenticity



Flotsam And Jetsam’s last studio album, The End Of Chaos, was released in January 2019, and most certainly did not signal a “grand finale” like the title may have suggested.