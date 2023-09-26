FM Announce "Old Habits Die Hard" 40th Anniversary UK Tour

FM are pleased to announce their “Old Habits Die Hard” 40th Anniversary UK Tour 2024, that will take in 15 dates throughout April, May and June.

Planet Rock’s 48-hour ticket pre-sale is underway now via planetrock.com. Tickets go on general sale at 9 AM on Thursday, September 28 via thegigcartel.com and fmofficial.com.

Become a VIP ticket holder* to access the venue early and meet the band! VIP meet and greet prior to the performance with FM and receive a signed souvenir poster and Ltd edition tour laminate. There are a limited number of tickets allocated to each show, booking early recommended to avoid disappointment.

* Customer to arrive at the venue 1hour 15mins before advertised door times.

FM will perform songs from their past 13 albums including their 1984 debut album Indiscreet, plus Tough It Out, Metropolis, Synchronized and many more, plus songs from FM’s forthcoming highly anticipated 14th studio album, Old Habits Die Hard, released in 2024.

The 40th Anniversary concerts will celebrate classic anthems spanning FM’s illustrious 40-year career.

“From our meeting in a Notting Hill pub in 1984 to our "one off" comeback gig at Firefest 2007, it's great to now arrive at our 40th Anniversary shows,” says FM’s drummer, Pete Jupp. “Who'd have thought we'd reach such a milestone?”

Tour dates:

March

30 - Nantwich, UK - Civic Hall

April

5 - Brighton, UK - Concorde

6 - Milton Keynes, UK - Stables

May

3 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

4 - Gateshead, UK - Sage

5 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell

10 - Bury St. Edmunds, UK - Apex

11 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum

17 - Cardiff, UK - Tramshed

18 - Newbury, UK - Arlington Arts

19 - Exeter, UK - Phoenix

24 - Southampton, UK - 1865

25 - London, UK - Dingwalls

31 - Glasgow, UK - Oran Mor

June

1 - Aberdeen, UK - Lemon Tree

Band lineup:

Steve Overland – Vocals, Guitar

Merv Goldsworthy – Bass Guitar

Pete Jupp – Drums

Jem Davis – Keyboards

Jim Kirkpatrick – Guitar

(Photo - Paul Stuart Hollingsworth)