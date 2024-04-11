FM Release "Don't Need Another Heartache" Single And Music Video

In celebration of their 40th Anniversary (1984-2024), legendary British AOR rock band, FM, are proud to release “Don’t Need Another Heartache”, the second single from their forthcoming fourteenth studio album, Old Habits Die Hard.

The new single is available on all streaming platforms here, and an official video can be viewed below.

“Heartache draws influences from the bands love for bands like free and Bad Company,” says FM’s lead singer Steve Overland. “It’s a straight-to-the-point, classic blues rock track.”

"This song will probably be in the live set for the 40th anniversary tour as it’s one of our favourites from the album,” explains drummer and founder FM member, Pete Jupp.

Released to coincide with the bands 40th Anniversary, vocalist, guitarist and founding member Steve Overland says, “the new album encompasses the best melodic elements of the band’s illustrious 40-year spanning career."

"We really looked at what made the most popular FM albums great and tried to focus on that,” says Steve about the new album Old Habits Die Hard.

FM are known by many for their big choruses, twin lead guitars and Steve Overland’s intimate, yet powerful vocals, and clean guitar sound.

Following 2022’s Thirteen album, Old Habits Die Hard was delayed slightly by keyboard player Jem Davis’ cancer diagnosis (thankfully he’s now received the all-clear) and then by the sudden passing of FM’s founding guitarist Chris Overland (Steve’s brother), which hit the band hard.

Over the past 12 months, during their extensive touring schedule, FM produced the album themselves and recorded the bulk of it at their own Dale View and Electric Pepperland recording studios.

Opening track and first single “Out Of The Blue” was a song that originated from keyboard player Jem Davis. Says Jem, “The band love the music of Toto and Foreigner and so I tried to put those influences into one track. ‘Once Steve got involved and started singing it, I knew that we were onto something special.”

“'Out Of The Blue' is a song that old school FM fans will really latch on to,” says Steve. “So far, the reaction to the track has been amazing.”

“Whatever It Takes” and “No Easy Way Out” are typical FM melodic tracks and could fit seamlessly on to one of the bands earlier classic albums. Bass player and founder member Merv Goldsworthy explains, “No Easy way Out has the big typical FM chorus. It’s a massive hook. The kind of thing that we’ve become known for. It’s one of my favourites on the album.”

The heavier side of the album is represented by “Lost,” “Another Day in My World,” and “Leap of Faith.” Whilst more hard hitting, these songs embody the catchy melodic choruses that FM are known for.

“Cut Me Loose,” “California,” and “Blue Sky Mind” are poppier, more feelgood tracks. “Blue Sky Mind” was conceived again by keyboard player Jem Davis who originally wrote the song about his experience with his cancer diagnosis. ‘That song really was therapy for me. It was important that I got it out of my system and into music,” says Jem.

“Black Water” is a brooding, bluesy track that grows and grows. ‘This is a real favourite of mine,” says FM guitarist, Jim Kirkpatrick. “I could hear Brian May playing the guitar solo, so I pulled out my Brian May signature guitar and tried to do my best impersonation of him. Hopefully, I got somewhere close.”

Signed CDs can be pre-ordered here. All other streaming and physical pre-orders can be found here.

Tracklisting:

"Out Of The Blue"

"Don't Need Another Heartache"

"No Easy Way Out"

"Lost"

"Whatever It Takes"

"Black Water"

"Cut Me Loose"

"Leap of Faith"

"California"

"Another Day On My World"

"Blue Sky Mind"

Japan bonus track:

"Whatever It Takes" (Acoustic)

"Out Of The Blue" video:

FM previously announced their “Old Habits Die Hard” 40th Anniversary Tour. Find the complete tour itinerary and ticket links at fmofficial.com.

Band lineup:

Steve Overland – Vocals, Guitar

Merv Goldsworthy – Bass Guitar

Pete Jupp – Drums

Jem Davis – Keyboards

Jim Kirkpatrick – Guitar

(Photo - Paul Stuart Hollingsworth)