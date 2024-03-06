FM To Release Old Habits Die Hard Album In May; "Out Of The Blue" Music Video Posted

FM will release their new album, Old Habits Die Hard, on May 3 via Frontiers Music srl. Watch a music video for the single "Out Of The Blue" below.

Signed CDs can be pre-ordered here. All other streaming and physical pre-orders can be found here.

In the summer of 1984 singer Steve Overland and his brother, guitarist Chris (both formerly of Wildlife) teamed up with drummer Pete Jupp (ex-Wildlife and Samson) and bassist Merv Goldsworthy (ex-Diamond Head and Samson) to form FM. Joined by the keyboard talents of Didge Digital, by December that year they had secured a recording contract with CBS/Portrait and the band headed to Germany for a run of dates with Meat Loaf.

Further tours with Tina Turner, Foreigner and Gary Moore built up the momentum. On 8 September 1986, FM released their debut album Indiscreet (featuring the hugely popular single "Frozen Heart") to great critical acclaim and the year ended on a high with FM supporting the white-hot Bon Jovi on their "Slippery When Wet" tour.

For the next nine years FM consolidated their position at the forefront of British melodic rock, touring extensively as headliners and also joining bands such as Status Quo and Whitesnake on tours to promote releases such as 1989's Tough It Out album; Takin' It To The Streets released in 1991 (with Andy Barnett on guitar replacing the now-departed Chris Overland); Aphrodisiac in 1992 and what was to be their 'final' album, 1995's Dead Man's Shoes with new recruit Jem Davis (Tobruk, UFO) on keyboards.

In 2007 - after a 12 year sabbatical - FM were persuaded to return to the stage for a 'one-off' headline performance at a sold-out Firefest IV at Nottingham Rock City.

The rapturous reception from the fans at Firefest led to FM quickly making the decision to record a new album and following a return to Firefest in 2009, in March 2010 FM released their much-anticipated sixth studio album Metropolis with Jim Kirkpatrick replacing Andy Barnett on lead guitar.

FM haven't stopped since… Headline tours both in the UK and overseas, Special Guest slots touring with Foreigner, Journey, Thin Lizzy, Heart, Saxon and Skid Row; festival appearances including Download, Planet Rockstock, Sweden Rock, Graspop, Steelhouse Festival, Frontiers Rock Festival, Hard Rock Hell and Ramblin' Man Fair, and in 2018 their first-ever live show in the US at Melodic Rock Fest 5.

When not touring, FM have been busy in the studio and since their 2010 'comeback' album they have released 2013's double helping of Rockville and Rockville II; Heroes And Villains in 2015 and Atomic Generation in 2018 along with Indiscreet 30 - a new 2016 recording of FM's classic debut album to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its release - and The Italian Job live DVD/CD. Sychronized was released in 2020 followed by the aptly-titled thirteenth studio album Thirteen in 2022.

2024 sees FM celebrate their 40th Anniversary with the release of the band's fourteenth studio album Old Habits Die Hard accompanied as ever by an extensive touring schedule.

Tracklisting:

"Out Of The Blue"

"Don't Need Another Heartache"

"No Easy Way Out"

"Lost"

"Whatever It Takes"

"Black Water"

"Cut Me Loose"

"Leap of Faith"

"California"

"Another Day On My World"

"Blue Sky Mind"

Japan bonus track:

"Whatever It Takes" (Acoustic)

"Out Of The Blue" video:

FM previously announced their “Old Habits Die Hard” 40th Anniversary Tour. Find the complete tour itinerary and ticket links at fmofficial.com.

Band lineup:

Steve Overland – Vocals, Guitar

Merv Goldsworthy – Bass Guitar

Pete Jupp – Drums

Jem Davis – Keyboards

Jim Kirkpatrick – Guitar

(Photo - Paul Stuart Hollingsworth)