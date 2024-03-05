FOETAL JUICE Shares Bass Playthrough For “Gruesome”

Unleashing their latest album Grotesque on Gore House Productions this past November, UK death grinders Foetal Juice have a new playthrough from bassist Lewis Bridges for the closing track "Gruesome". In this song, the bass plays almost a solo over the intro riff where Lewis gets to flex his bass playing guns to the world.

Lews Bridges adds about the song:

"This one is where we have really experimented with a clean intro. This is something we have never done before but really enjoyed it when bands like Entombed have done it on albums. The clean intro is influenced by the film Lobster Man From Mars and we just thought it would be good to try a build a song up like that for one. After the intro we wanted it to go straight in as abrupt as we could make it. So, 6/8 blast it was. We wanted the song to be a sort of one after the intro but also make it incredibly groovy with skipping triplets on the guitars and a wandering bass. We are really happy with how this song turned out."

Foetal Juice’s sound is a melting pot of influences, ranging from death metal and grindcore to black metal, gore, groove, thrash, and even Enya. Their evolution as a band has brought new dimensions to their music, incorporating diverse elements while staying true to their death metal roots.

Notorious for their catalogue of unpleasantries and musical vulgarities, this album promises to be heavier, catchier, faster, and more aggressive than anything they've ever done before. It's a relentless assault on the senses, and Foetal Juice is ready to claim its place in the annals of brutal death metal.

A relentless barrage of blast beats, horror and gore that will have you questioning your sanity, “Grotesque” is recommended for fans of Cannibal Corpse, Deicide, and Vomitory.

They comment on the new album: "Everything seems to have worked amazingly on “Grotesque.” It turned out far better than we ever imagined it would. Everyone has brought their A-game to the table with this one. Then Chris Fielding (Producer) put the cherry on the top with the outstanding mixing/mastering. He really has made this album sound incredible. Due to the lockdowns during Covid, Ryan, who is the main songwriter/Guitarist, has churned out hundreds of riffs and song ideas, which has meant we could be a lot more selective with choosing the final ideas than we would normally be able to. This has really helped us to find the best riffs and ideas to use on this album.

We always write the next song as if it has to be better than the last song we wrote. This really pushes us to impress one another when it comes to our individual parts. When we recorded the last album, Lewis had only been in the band for 2 months and pretty much had to copy the guitar parts with his bass lines. On Grotesque, he has really come into his own. The bass lines have added so much to each song as it’s not just the same as the guitar riffs.

With Foetal Juice, we push each other as far as we can to get the best out of each member. This is mainly because individually, we are all really difficult to impress, so when we have to impress one another, it really takes you to the next level of performance/writing.

We are so proud of everything about this album, from the artwork and songwriting to the performance, recording, and mastering. Even if no one likes it like we do, we can all hold our heads up high with this one.”

Order (Cassette / CD / Digital) here.

"Ghoul Amongst The Mouldering Dead" video:

"Legion Of The Grotesque":

"Two Bongs Don't Make A Right":

(Photo - Karen Carley)