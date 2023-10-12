FOETAL JUICE Unveil “Legion Of The Grotesque” Lyric Video

Renowned in the UK underground, the indomitable talents of Derek Carley (Burial, Wolfbastard), Ryan Whittaker, Rob Harris (Necronautical) and Lewis Bridges (Ond) form Foetal Juice, a band that delivers a seething, virtuosic, and violent audial assault. Their latest album, Grotesque, is more gruesome than ever with savage sound and remorseless lyrics, it will unleash a cataclysmic symphony of brutality that will leave the faint-hearted in tatters. Their single “Legion Of The Grotesque” delves into the macabre world of those who overuse cosmetic surgery, turning themselves into grotesque monstrosities. A disfigured tale of botched Botox and vanity gone horribly wrong is explained further by the band:

“This song was inspired by our love of Angel Corpse. Our guitarist wrote a riff that we loved so we thought, 'Why does it need to move to the next section every four bars?' So, we stay on the same riff for longer than we normally would with other elements of the song changing around it. Again, it’s something new that we have tried for this album and it works really well. We’ve thought it needed breaking up with something less blast-beaty in the middle as it has a lot of constant blasting in this one.”

Despite the stench of death surrounding Foetal Juice, their technical prowess should not be overlooked. This album is a sonic defecation that transcends the boundaries of the grotesque, creating a maelstrom of sound that will engulf and consume your senses.

Formed with a simple goal of bridging the gap between grind and death metal their music is a relentless, violent, and catchy brand of death metal that leaves no room for apologies. It's unapologetic sonic devastation, and it's what Foetal Juice does best. They are recommended for those with a strong stomach and fans of Vomitory, Napalm Death, and Terrorizer.

Grotesque is due out on November 17th, 2023 via Gore House Productions and is available for album pre-order (Cassette / CD / Digital) and pre-save at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Human Beach Master"

"Mountain Of Gore"

"Legion Of The Grotesque"

"Ghoul Amongst The Mouldering Dead"

"Two Bongs Don’t Make A Right"

"Cunt Of The Litter"

"Cemetery Leachate"

"The Walking Groin"

"Torn Apart"

"F. K. E. O."

"Gruesome"

(Photo credit: Karen Carley)