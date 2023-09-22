FOGHAT Debut "She’s A Little Bit Of Everything" Music Video

Fans of Foghat who are itching for new music are rewarded for their patience with today’s release of “She’s A Little Bit Of Everything”, the second single from their first new studio album in seven years, Sonic Mojo. Find the video below.

Sonic Mojo is exactly what Foghat will be bringing to their loyal legion of fans on November 10 in the form of their 17th studio album - their first in seven years - on the band’s label, Foghat Records, which is distributed by Select-O-Hits (part of the Sun Records family). It will be available as a single CD with 12-tracks and a six-page gatefold cover, as well as an 11-track, limited edition 180gram, purple neon vinyl.

Digital pre-orders are now available here (including CDs available on Amazon), while CD and vinyl (including autographed copies) and merchandise bundles are available to pre-order here.

The late Kim Simmonds co-wrote “She’s A Little Bit Of Everything,” which just like Foghat's classic “Slow Ride,” starts off with nothing but a drumbeat, followed by fuzzy guitar and, just like that famous song, this one also celebrates women, albeit in a totally classier way!



As Bryan Bassett declares, “The song is a straight-up blues rocker that’s quickly becoming a crowd favorite in our live show.”



Scott Holt says, “What an honor to be part of a song written by Kim and performed with Roger! It’s a straight rock and roll track that celebrates women! In all of her power, grace and beauty. What else is there to celebrate if not women?!?”



While Roger Earl concludes: “As soon as I heard this song, I knew it was for us. I claimed that it was written about Kim’s wife, Debi, but she is far too fine a person to ever admit that that’s where it came from. I really believe that this is where Kim got the inspiration for this song. It’s probably my favorite. Thank you, Kim.”

From the opening notes of their 1972 self-titled classic, to their bombastic multi-Platinum gem, Foghat Live, to 2016’s slide guitar soaked Under The Influence and right on through to their upcoming album, Sonic Mojo, Foghat has always been about the music. Music played loud. Music played live and music played that makes you want to move.

Sonic Mojo also sees Foghat tip their hat to great artists that came before them, as well as giving plenty of winks and nods from the current lineup. While there are songs on the album written by Willie Dixon, (“Let Me Love You Baby”), B.B. King (“She’s Dynamite”), and Chuck Berry (“Promised Land”), Foghat shows they can still boogie with the best of them.

Formed in 1971 when Lonesome Dave Peverett and Roger Earl left the British blues-rock band, Savoy Brown, Foghat has earned eight Gold records, one Platinum record and one double-Platinum record. They continue to release new music every few years, and they’ve never stopped touring and recording although there have been several ups and downs and changes over the years. They sadly lost Lonesome Dave Peverett in 2000, Rod Price in 2005, and Craig MacGregor in 2018, but Roger Earl keeps banging and kicking to keep Foghat’s musical legacy going.

Sonic Mojo tracklisting:

"She’s A Little Bit Of Everything"

"I Don’t Appreciate You"

"Mean Woman Blues"

"Drivin’ On"

"Let Me Love You Baby"

"How Many More Years"

"Song For Life"

"Wish I’d A Been There"

"Time Slips Away"

"Black Days & Blue Nights"

"She’s Dynamite" (only available on CD)

"Promised Land"

"Drivin’ On" video:

Check out the band’s live itinerary below, with more shows to be announced and ticket info on Foghat.com:

October

5 - Topsfield, MA - Topsfield Fair 2023

6 - Las Vegas, NV - Golden Nugget Casino & Hotel

12 - Fort Myers, FL - Caloosa Sound Amphitheater

28 - Laughlin, NV - The Edgewater Resort

November

2 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live

4 - Oshkosh, WI - Oshkosh Arena

12 - New York, NY - The Iridium (Sonic Mojo Release Party)

17 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House

December

9 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Casino Hotel

January

13 - Anna Maria, FL - The Center of Anna Maria Island

26 - Enoch, AB - River Cree Resort & Casino

February

2 - Bremerton, WA - Admiral Theater

17 - Parker, CO - Pace Center

18 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

April

19 - Belleville, IL - Lincoln Theater

20 - Tiffin, OH - Ritz Theater

(Photo - Jake Coughlin)