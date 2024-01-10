FOGHAT Nearly Lost "Slow Ride" In A Power Outage; Drummer ROGER EARL Tells PROFESSOR OF ROCK The Real Story Behind This 70s Classic (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"It starts out with a drum beat that is so abrupt, you feel as though your head might explode, and then one of the most recognizable guitar riffs in classic rock history, not to mention the singalong chorus that everybody knows by heart. I’m talking about the classic rock standard 'Slow Ride' by Foghat. Speaking of that famous guitar riff, it changes speed and climaxes near the end, apparently the band did this on purpose to mimic the act of S-E-X… they don’t call it Sex, Drugs and Rock and Roll for nothing! The song came from a basement jam session where the power went off and they nearly lost the recording. But they pulled it off… they were used to off-the-wall happenings since they got their band name Foghat from a game of Scrabble. Up next, the story behind this all-time classic from one of the only remaining members of the band, drummer Roger Earl. It’s the tale of a 70s rock classic!"