FOGHAT Release Official Live Video For "Black Days & Blue Nights"

Foghat has released a live video for "Black Days & Blue Nights", from their new album (and first in seven years), Sonic Mojo. The song was written by the current lineup - founding drummer Roger Earl, lead singer/guitarist Scott Holt, slide lead guitarist/engineer/co-producer Bryan Bassett, bassist/vocalist Rodney O’Quinn & their manager Linda Arcello-Earl - about the band’s original lead slide guitarist Rod Price, who passed away in 2005.

Price first joined the band in 1971 when Roger Earl, Dave Peverett, and Tony Stevens decided to leave Savoy Brown to create a new group, which they later named Foghat. In search of a guitarist, they placed an ad in the UK’s Melody Maker magazine. Roger Earl recalls: “We auditioned several guitarists, many of them very good, but to the best of my recollection, Rod was the only one who played slide. His slide playing was very intense with this incredible vibrato. Dave and I looked at each other…he was the one.”

The video, which features footage of Rod from the ‘70s, can be viewed below

Roger Earl: “This song is our Ode to Rod Price. Our manager Linda and I began writing the song, because she had also managed Rod for a few years after he left Foghat in 1980. We felt compelled to write something about him. Rod was a complicated man. He was a beautiful soul, and we were good friends when he joined the band. However, after four or five years on the road, it started to wear on him. He was seeking a more peaceful existence. We were touring relentlessly and although Dave and I loved it, it was tough on Rod.”­­­

Bryan Bassett: “I have fond recollections of my time spent touring with Rod Price. The year was 1991. I was touring Europe with Lonesome Dave and it was an anniversary year for the band Foghat, the band having been formed in 1971. Dave asked Rod to join us on our European trip and he decided he would. I had a blast traveling around the continent with Rod, studying his playing style up close and personal, as well as becoming friends. We often roomed together and talked about many things outside of music. I had just met my soon-to-be wife Julie and my discussions with Rod about maybe getting married were very important to me. We also spoke about many different styles of music. He was a particular fan of Philip Glass and many other classical composers. I saw a side of Rod many may not have seen. Most knew him only from his powerful stage presence. I cherish the memories and the time I with spent him.”

Scott Holt: “Rod Price was the lynchpin of the guitars in Foghat. He was the lead guitar player and he created the sound that became Foghat. ‘Slow Ride’ doesn’t exist without that iconic drum intro and Rod Price’s slide playing.”

Rodney O’Quinn: “Rod Price! One of the most electrifying slide players I’ve ever heard. His vibrato was amazing and off the charts. All I can say is he was electrifying!”

Manager Linda Arcello-Earl: “When I started working for Foghat In 1976, I was put ‘in charge’ of Rod. He had the best giggle, fun to be around, incredibly talented, and very insecure. Making decisions on things like buying furniture for his new home was a real challenge. We had some laughs decorating! Rod and I were good friends, and I totally respected his extraordinary talent. ‘The Stone Blue’ tour in 1978 totally did him in. On the road eight days a week, they had very little time off. When he left Foghat in 1980, I managed him and a new band he put together called Nightwatch. We recorded six tracks up at Bearsville Studios in 1982 and did a brief Northeast club tour and had a good couple of years before things started to fall apart. I am working on releasing the Nightwatch recordings in the very near future.”

Upon its release, Sonic Mojo soared to the top spot of the Billboard “Blues Albums” chart, where it hasn’t left the Top 10 for the past 26 weeks. It’s the first time the band—which originated in 1971—has ever landed at #1 on any of Billboard’s charts after a new album release.

Sonic Mojo was released November 10 on their own label, Foghat Records, and is distributed by Select-O-Hits (part of the Sun Records family) in the US by Proper Music in the U.K., and in Europe via Metalville Records. It’s available in various formats including a single CD boasting 12 electrifying tracks in a stunning six-page digipak and digital copies here. For vinyl enthusiasts, there’s a limited edition 180gram, neon purple vinyl version featuring 11 tracks and a gatefold jacket. Plus, extra special CD and vinyl bundles, complete with exclusive merchandise, can be found here.

Sonic Mojo tracklisting:

"She’s A Little Bit Of Everything"

"I Don’t Appreciate You"

"Mean Woman Blues"

"Drivin’ On"

"Let Me Love You Baby"

"How Many More Years"

"Song For Life"

"Wish I’d A Been There"

"Time Slips Away"

"Black Days & Blue Nights"

"She’s Dynamite" (only available on CD)

"Promised Land"

“I Don’t Appreciate You” video:

"Drivin’ On" video:

"She A Little Bit Of Everything"

The band’s journey began in 1971, and their legacy is written in rock & roll history with eight Gold records, one Platinum record and one double-Platinum record. Through ups and downs, tragedies, and triumphs, one thing remains constant: Foghat’s unwavering dedication to music. It’s all about the music, always has been and always will be.

Check out the band’s itinerary below:

June

7 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

9 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

15 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Parker

29 - Miami, OK - Buffalo Run Casino & Resort

July

18 - Walker, MN - Moondance Jam

20 - Kimberly, WI - Sunset Point Park

26 - West Bend, WI - Washington County Fair

28 - Great Falls, MT - Montana State Fair 2024

August

10 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Amphitheater

11 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest

17 - Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Festival

22 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Perf Arts Center

24 - Gatlinburg, TN - Gatlinburg Convention Center

31 - Sparks, NV - Nugget Casino Resort

September

13 - Yakima, WA - Sozo Sports Event Center

20 - Manhattan, KS - Mccain Auditorium

23 - Bloomsburg, PA - Bloomsburg Fair

October

4 - Petoskey, MI - Odawa Casino

26 - Meadville, MS - Homochillo River Festival

November

2 - Cathedral City, CA - Agave Caliente Terraza

23 - St. Charles, MO - The Family Arena

30 - Baraboo, WI - Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells

January

26 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

February

13 - Miami, FL - Rock Legends Cruise XII

(Photo - Jake Coughlin)