FOO FIGHTERS Announce Three US Headline Dates; Limited Edition Pinball Machine On The Way From Stern (Video Trailers)

Further making good on their New Year’s Eve promise that they’d see you all soon, Foo Fighters have announced three new headline shows. The newly confirmed dates, which add to a 2023 touring regimen of festivals including Bonnaroo, Boston Calling, Harley-Davidson Homecoming and more, are listed below.

May

24 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June

14 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

16 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Tickets for all three shows will be on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 3 at 10 AM, local time. Foofighters.com and Citi pre-sales begin today, Tuesday, February 28, at 12 PM, Eastern. For further information, go to Foofighters.com.

Citi is the official card of the above Foo Fighters shows. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 28 at 12 PM, ET until Thursday, March 2 at 10 PM, local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, head here.

In other Foo Fighters news, a very limited number of Foo Fighters LE pinball machines will be available to purchase on the Stern Store.

Keep an eye on the countdown for a chance to purchase. Only registered All-Access members will have the ability to make a purchase while supplies last. Don’t have All-Access? Get connected and become an All-Access Stern Insider now.