FOO FIGHTERS Confirm Plans To Continue Following Drummer TAYLOR HAWKINS' Passing - "He'll Be There In Spirit With All Of Us Every Night"

The Foo Fighters have shared a message across social media confirming they will be continue in the aftermath of drummer Taylor Hawkins' passing. Check it out below.

Rock royalty came together at the sold-out Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts held on September 3, 2022 at London’s Wembley Stadium and September 27, 2022 at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum to honor the legacy of Taylor Hawkins, the legendary drummer of Foo Fighters. During his 25-year tenure with Foo Fighters, Hawkins became a global rock icon universally revered for his powerhouse musicianship, high energy performances and charismatic personality that endeared him to millions of his fans, colleagues and fellow musicians around the world. His contributions to eight Foo Fighters studio albums, beginning from his debut on 1999’s There Is Nothing Left To Lose to 2021’s Medicine at Midnight, would also include providing lead vocals on “Cold Day in the Sun” 2005’s In Your Honor and “Sunday Rain” from 2017’s Concrete and Gold. Hawkins’ lead vocal performances on their renditions of Pink Floyd’s “Have A Cigar,” The Faces’ “Stay With Me” and Queen’s “Somebody to Love” were live favorites with Foo Fighters fans the world over. Among the accolades Taylor amassed during his singular career were Foo Fighters’ fifteen Grammy® Award wins and the band’s induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2021.

Foo Fighters, together with the Hawkins Family, announced shortly after Taylor Hawkins’ untimely passing on March 25, 2022, The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts, two global concert events celebrating Hawkins’ life and music with proceeds benefitting MusiCares and Music Support. Performers at these two unique marathon rock shows included all of Taylor’s Foo Fighters bandmates, Paul McCartney, Nile Rodgers, Pink, Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Wolfgang Van Halen, members of AC/DC, Black Sabbath, Blink-182, The Cars, Def Leppard, Led Zeppelin, Metallica, Motley Crue, Nirvana, The Police, Pretenders, Queen, Queens of the Stone Age, Rush and many more.