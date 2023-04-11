FOO FIGHTERS Confirm Six New Headline Shows

Hot on the heels of Foo Fighters' recent announcement of their first three headline shows of 2023, the band has now confirmed six more dates. See below.

August

4 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

8 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

10 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s

September

19 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

October

3 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater

5 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

Support on the Spokane, Salt Lake City, Stateline and Virginia Beach dates will be The Breeders.

Tickets for all six shows will be on sale to the public beginning Friday, April 14 at 10 AM, local time. Foofighters.com pre-sale begins today - Tuesday, April 11 - at 1 PM, Eastern. For further information, go to Foofighters.com.

Citi is the official card of the above Foo Fighters shows. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 11 at 1 PM, ET until Thursday, April 13 at 10 PM, local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit here.

Find the band's complete live itinerary here.