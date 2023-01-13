FOO FIGHTERS’ DAVE GROHL Gets The Comic Book Treatment

TidalWave Comics is proud to announce the addition of Dave Grohl to its popular “Orbit” comic book series focused on personalities who impact the world. “Orbit: Dave Grohl” is available now.

Written by Adam Rose and illustrated by Martin Gimenez, this 22-page comic book is available both digitally and in print and can be found on multiple platforms such as Amazon. It is also released in paperback and hard cover.

The world of rock and roll shook with the arrival of David Grohl. From his time on drums with Nirvana, to his creation of The Foo Fighters, Grohl has captivated fans across the planet. This comic gives a glimpse of all that is Grohl! It will transport you to him playing with Iggy Pop, his record appearances on Saturday Night Live, his face-off on drums with the Muppet’s Animal and so much more. Grohl continues to jam, Grohl continues to inspire, Grohl is Rock.

“Diving into the genius of David Grohl can only be described with one word: awe. His life and body of work are an incredible story to explore!” said writer Adam Rose.

“As a reluctant reader, I found the comic book form easy to access, so I always believed comics could both entertain and teach,” said publisher and creative force Darren G. Davis. “I have always found Grohl an amazing performer and an icon. The comic books people a new demographic to learn about their favorite musicians.”