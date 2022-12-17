FOO FIGHTERS Frontman DAVE GROHL Performs "My Hero" With BILLIE EILISH In Memory Of TAYLOR HAWKINS (Video)

On December 15th, Billie Eilish perforned at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles,CA. During her show she was joined by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, and they performed the band's hit "My Hero" in honour of drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away earlier this year. Check out the fan-filmed video below.

Grohl offered the following before the performance:

"Earlier this year all of the Foo Fighters and our families gathered together at my house to watch the Grammys, and when Billie came out for her performance in a Taylor Hawkins t-shirt, the room was filled with real tears of love and gratitude. So from our families who aren't here tonight, and the Hawkins family and everyone, we'd like to thank you very much. So let's sing it for Taylor."

Hawkins passed away at the age of 50 on March 25, 2022, in Bogotá, Colombia.