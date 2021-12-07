FOO FIGHTERS Frontman DAVE GROHL, Producer GREG KURSTIN Cover KISS Classic "Rock And Roll All Nite" For The Hanukkah Sessions 2021

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin have shared the final epsiode of their ongoing tribute series, The Hanukkah Sessions, where they pay tribute to Jewish musicians by covering songs in their own unique style.

As both Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS are both of Jewish heritage, Grohl and Kurstin have released their cover of the KISS classic, "Rock And Roll All Nite". Check it out below.

Grohl: "Ladies and gentlemen…. we made it. Night 8! And what better way to celebrate another year of Hanukkah Sessions than Chaim Witz and Stanley Eisen…. two young lads from Queens that set the world (and thousands of stages) on fire as Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley."

For the complete run of The Hanukkah Sessions 2021 go to the official Foo Fighters Youtube channel here.