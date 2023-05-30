FOO FIGHTERS Launch Music Video For New Single "The Teacher"

Foo Fighters, who recently announced that Josh Freese is their new drummer, return with But Here We Are, out June 2 on Roswell Records/RCA Records.

The band have released a video for the new single, "The Teacher". Check it out below:

Produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, But Here We Are is in nearly equal measure the 11th Foo Fighters album and the first chapter of the band’s new life. Sonically channeling the naiveté of Foo Fighters’ 1995 debut, informed by decades of maturity and depth, But Here We Are is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life.

But Here We Are is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Rescued"

"Under You"

"Hearing Voices"

"But Here We Are"

"The Glass"

"Nothing At All"

"Show Me How"

"Beyond Me"

"The Teacher"

"Rest"

"Show Me How" video:

"Under You" lyric video:

"Rescued" lyric video:

