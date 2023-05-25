FOO FIGHTERS Play First Concert With New Drummer JOSH FREESE; Pro-Shot Photos, Fan-Filmed Video Available

On Wednesday, May 24th, Foo Fighters played Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion at Meadowbrook in Gilford, New Hampshire. The marked the band's first concert with new drummer Josh Freese.

Professionally shot photos, courtesy of Scarlet Page and Sony Music, can be seen below.

On Sunday, May 21st, Foo Fighters confirmed that Josh Freese is their new drummer. The reveal was made during the band's pre-tour livestream, dubbed "Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts". Freese replaces longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away in March 2022 at the age of 50.

A veteran session drummer, Freese has performed with Nine Inch Nails, Guns N' Roses, Weezer, A Perfect Circle and Sting to name a few. He performed with Foo Fighters during the 2022 tribute shows to Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters treated fans to a 21 song performance. The setlist was as follows:

"Rescued" (live debut)

"Walk"

"No Son Of Mine"

"Learn To Fly"

"Times Like These"

"Under You" (live debut)

"The Pretender"

"But Here We Are" (live debut)

"Breakout"

"The Sky Is A Neighborhood"

"My Hero"

"This Is A Call"

"All My Life"

"Nothing At All" (live debut)

"Shame Shame" (with Violet Grohl)

"These Days"

"Cold Day In The Sun"

"Monkey Wrench"

"Best Of You"

"Aurora"

"Everlong"

The official concert poster, created by Jason Malmberg, can be viewed below.

Fan-filmed video has since surfaced:

"Rescued":

"No Son Of Mine":

"All My Life":

"Everlong":

The next Foo Fighters concert is Friday, May 26th at the Boston Calling Festival at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Boston, Massachusetts. Their complete tour schedule can be found at this location.

Foo Fighters will release their 11th album, But Here We Are, on June 2nd via Roswell / RCA. Pre-orders can be placed here.